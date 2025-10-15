Editorial
It comes down to transparency

October 15, 2025 126 views

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (HCCC) and its development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) need to start answering for the millions of dollars in income they receive on behalf of Six Nations. For over a decade the HDI has received, on behalf of the HCCC, millions of dollars that it has used to invest in among other things off reserve properties, including a high rise in Toronto, houses near the community and more. The dollars have been received over the years from developments taking place on unceded Six Nations Haudenosaunee lands. Lands that belong to Six Nations Haudenosaunee and are being used by Ontario and Canada to building towns, cities, roadways and more on unceded lands that belong to ALL of the Six Nations Haudenosaunee right here in southern Ontario…

