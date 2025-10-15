Today in History

Local News
October 15, 2025

Oct 8 1951 Princess Elizabeth arrives at Dorval Airport to start cross-country tour with her husband Prince Philip, later Duke of Edinburgh; her First Royal Tour lasts until November 12, 1951; she will be crowned Queen Elizabeth II the following year. Montréal, Québec 1971 Supreme Court of Canada rules that Aboriginal women cannot be deprived of Indian status because of marriage to non-Indian; under the Bill of Rights. Ottawa, Ontario Oct 10 1613 John Guy explores Trinity Bay with 18 men, to establish contact with the Beothuk Indians. Trinity Bay, Newfoundland 1615 Samuel de Champlain and his party of 500 Huron warriors move to attack Onondaga and Seneca strongholds. Syracuse, New York Oct 11 1615 Samuel de Champlain and war party of 500 Hurons are ambushed by Onondagas and Senecas…

