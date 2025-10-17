National News
Ontario Provincial Police locate human remains believed connected to Simcoe homicide

October 17, 2025 250 views

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have located human remains in a wooded area off Highway 6 in Haldimand County Thursday, Oct., 16, 2025  believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Simcoe. The human remains were located at about 6:00 p.m., off Highway 6 just west of Caledonia and south of Stirling Street and are believed to be part of the ongoing Simcoe homicide investigation. A postmortem examination to confirm the identity and cause of death is scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) on Friday, October 17, 2025. OPP are asking residents and members of the public who may have been in the area of Highway 6 west of Caledonia and south of Stirling Street on Sunday, October 5, 2025, between 10:30 p.m….

