Eby says B.C. tried to involve private owners in Cowichan Aboriginal title case

October 21, 2025 38 views

By Nono Shen British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province previously tried unsuccessfully to get private property owners involved in the landmark Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title case, as the City of Richmond prepares to host a meeting for owners potentially affected by the ruling. The city has sent letters to owners in the area where the Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title, with Mayor Malcolm Brodie saying over the weekend that hundreds of peoples’ properties may be affected by the case in which they had no prior involvement. Eby says the province tried to have property owners served in the case, but was rejected by the court, and it’s “totally reasonable” that owners are now anxious about the case’s implications. The Aug. 7…

