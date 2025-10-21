National News
Indigenous Services failing to improve critical services for First Nations, AG finds

October 21, 2025 41 views

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous Services Canada is falling far behind on its efforts to address long-standing health and infrastructure problems in First Nations communities, the federal auditor general says. In a report released today, Auditor General Karen Hogan says that despite an 84 per cent increase in spending since 2019, Indigenous Services Canada continues to struggle to expand access to clean drinking water and emergency services in First Nations communities. She says the department has failed to implement roughly half of the recommendations her office has made between 2015 and 2022. Twenty years after the auditor general first raised concerns about First Nations’ access to clean drinking water, 35 long-term drinking water advisories remain in place and nine of them have been active for a decade or more, Hogan says….

