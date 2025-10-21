National News
ticker

From warning to reality: Canada’s escalating hate crisis demands action

October 21, 2025 38 views

By Frederick John Packer, and Davut Akca Widespread, unrestrained hatred and polarization in the United States recently jolted Americans when conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was gunned down in broad daylight. As thousands of attentive students at Kirk’s Utah event watched in horror, thousands more have seen it unfold online — an experience none will easily forget. In the aftermath of the shooting, the U.S. became engulfed in extremist reactions, unsubstantiated accusations and escalatory rhetoric. The hatred and violence have barely subsided. U.S. President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth stoked further fears while addressing an assembly of American generals and admirals and warning of an “enemy from within” that needs to be met with military force in some of America’s largest cities. Language fuels extremism Political violence has long…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National chief calls for federal government to deem First Nations policing essential

October 21, 2025 23

By Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations chided the federal government…

Read more
National News

Prominent totem pole returning to family after nearly 60 years due to deterioration

October 21, 2025 28

The Greater Vancouver Harbour Authority says a carved cedar totem pole that has stood between the…

Read more