Auditor general releases reports on military recruitment, cybersecurity today

By Catherine Morrison Canada’s auditor general is taking a deep dive into military recruitment and cybersecurity as her office releases a new round of reports today. Auditor General of Canada Karen Hogan is set to table six reports in Parliament mid-morning on Tuesday. One report will focus on whether the Canadian military has recruited and trained enough members to meet its operational requirements. In August, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his government was hiking entry-level pay for Canadian Armed Forces privates by 20 per cent for the regular force and 13 per cent for reservists. He said other military members would also receive pay raises, with smaller increases for higher ranks — part of a broader plan to boost recruitment and operational readiness. Ottawa also announced it was creating new…

