Historic Saskatchewan town of Duck Lake sees pushback over corporate renaming plan

October 28, 2025 136 views

The Saskatchewan town of Duck Lake is older than the province and situated near a historic battle site. It got its name from the birds that migrate through the area. But now, the town’s mayor says its name could be up for grabs to the highest bidder – to the tune of at least $10 million. Jason Anderson said he’s received an earful from residents angry about the plan that would see Duck Lake named after a company. “Pretty much the entire town’s ready to lynch me right now,” he said in an interview. “I can’t say most people are for this, but most people aren’t thinking about what this could actually mean for us.” The town northwest of Saskatoon was settled by French-speaking Métis people in the 1860s and…

