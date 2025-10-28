National News
Search of Winnipeg landfill for serial killer victim could start in December: Kinew

October 28, 2025 111 views

By Brittany Hobson A search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a victim of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki could begin in December. Premier Wab Kinew says the province is in the process of hiring staff to search the city-run Brady Road landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose. “We’ve been really conscientious about the Shingoose family … we (have) made a lot of progress in terms of strengthening that relationship. So, now we’re moving ahead to the next steps, which involve hiring the searchers,” he told reporters Monday. “We’re moving ahead with a target of searching that zone of highest interest.” The province began a “test phase” of a search at the landfill in August. It included  excavating an area to determine what the search process would…

