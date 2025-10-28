Six Nations police, firefighters: its all about a safe Halloween

By Carly McHugh Writer With Halloween approaching, it is important for families, homeowners and businesses to familiarize themselves with the best trick-or-treating safety practices, to guarantee a fun and successful evening for all. Six Nations Police and Fire and Emergency Services have shared some helpful tips to keep the community safe, aware and happy on Halloween night. Foremost, to ensure their personal safety, trick-or-treaters are encouraged to: Wear bright or reflective costumes or clothing. Carry a light source, such as a flashlight, glow stick or cellphone light. Avoid long, trailing fabric to prevent tripping and choose masks with unobstructed vision. Walk, not run, and watch for traffic when crossing the street. Stay on the sidewalk where possible and only go to houses with their lights on. Ask an adult to…