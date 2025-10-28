National News
First Nation calls B.C. Premier Eby’s comments ‘deliberately inflammatory’

October 28, 2025 162 views

By Nono Shen The Quw’utsun Nation says public comments by British Columbia Premier David Eby and other politicians about its groundbreaking Aboriginal title case in Richmond, B.C., are “at best, misleading, and at worst, deliberately inflammatory,” adding that the ruling does not “erase” public property. A statement issued Monday by the nation, whose members include the Cowichan Tribes, also calls the B.C. government and the City of Richmond’s recent messaging “negative and erroneous,” saying it was stirring up “unnecessary fears” among private landowners. The Aug. 7 B.C. Supreme Court ruling says the tribes have Aboriginal title over a portion of land on the Fraser River, that Crown and city titles on the land are defective and invalid, and the granting of private titles by the government unjustifiably infringed on Cowichan…

