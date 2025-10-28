Chicago’s children are getting caught in the chaos of immigration crackdowns

By Claire Galofaro CHICAGO (AP) — The 2-year-old boy was so frightened, he stuttered. “Mommy, mommy, mommy,” he repeated, clinging to her. His mother, Molly Kucich, had been grocery shopping when her husband called, panicking. She heard “immigration raid.” Then: “tear gas.” She abandoned her grocery cart and drove as fast as she could to her toddler and his 14-month-old brother, who, on that warm October Friday, were among the hundreds of Chicago children caught suddenly in the turmoil of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Parents, teachers and caregivers have been grappling ever since with how to explain to childrenwhat they’d seen: how much to tell them so they know enough to stay safe, but not too much to rob them of their childhood. A toddler shouldn’t know what a…