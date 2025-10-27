Lil’wat Nation breaks ground on long-awaited Function Junction development

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine After more than a decade of planning and negotiation, Lil’wat leaders and about 50 community members gathered on a crisp October morning to bless the land and break ground on the Nation’s long-awaited Function Junction development—a mixed-use project that will bring Lil’wat economic and cultural presence back to Whistler’s southern gateway. “Today is a big day for us,” said Lil’wat councillor Qaqawam Christopher Wells, who led the opening ceremony, drum circle and prayers. “It’s been a long time in the making—since 2010 this has been in the planning. “Take care of this beautiful space,” he added. “Take care of this beautiful area.” The Tseqwtsúqum̓ (pronounced “Chek-choo-koom”) development site, reclaimed by the Nation through the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Legacy…