Manitoba hiring landfill search workers, probe could begin in December: premier

October 27, 2025 161 views

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a woman killed by Jeremy Skibicki could begin in December. Kinew says the province is in the process of hiring staff to search at the city-run Brady Road landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose. The woman, originally from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation in northern Manitoba, was one of four First Nations women killed by Skibicki in 2022. A preliminary search began at the Brady Road landfill in August, using excavators and ground-penetrating radar tests to narrow down the search area. A search of another landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who were also killed by Skibicki, wrapped up last summer after their bodies were found. Skibicki was convicted of…

