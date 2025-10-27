National News
ticker

Port of Churchill owners reviewing policy that put Northern Indigenous businesses last

October 27, 2025 257 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Arctic Gateway Group, the company that owns Manitoba’s Port of Churchill, says it’s reviewing a policy that put Northern Indigenous Businesses last in its Request for Proposal evaluation criteria. The under review policy in question listed preferences for Indigenous businesses to work with the port, where growing investment is opening Hudson’s Bay and the Northwest Passage as an increasingly important trade route. Indigenous business from Churchill, Manitoba were listed first in preference, non-Indigenous business in Churchill second, 29 Manitoba First Nations along with Indigenous suppliers from 10 municipalities third, and non-Indigenous suppliers from those First Nations and Municipalities fourth. Northern Indigenous businesses were listed fifth, with the preferences list labelled using the letters A to E. The policy does not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Lil’wat Nation breaks ground on long-awaited Function Junction development

October 27, 2025 171

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine After more than a decade of planning…

Read more
National News

Manitoba hiring landfill search workers, probe could begin in December: premier

October 27, 2025 162

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a…

Read more