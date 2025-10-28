Missing Gull Bay man known to frequent city

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Provincial police are asking the public to help them locate a 58-year-old Gull Bay First Nation man who hasn’t been seen for a week. Police said Rene King was last seen in the Gull Bay area on Oct. 20 around 1 p.m. He is also known to frequent the Thunder Bay area, police said. According to police, King is described as six feet two inches tall and 250 pounds, with short hair that is dark grey and white. King may be wearing dark-blue jeans, a T-shirt, a fluorescent jacket and running shoes with yellow stripes, police said. Anyone with information can contact Armstrong OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal/LJI is a federally funded program …