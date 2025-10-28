National News
ticker

Canadian scientists describe an extinct rhino species from Canada’s High Arctic

October 28, 2025 316 views

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 — Scientists from the Canadian Museum of Nature have announced the discovery and description of an extinct rhinoceros from the Canadian High Arctic. The nearly complete fossil skeleton of the new species was recovered from the fossil-rich lake deposits in Haughton Crater on Devon Island, Nunavut and is the most northerly rhino species known. Rhinoceroses have an evolutionary history that spanned over 40 million years, encompassing all continents except South America and Antarctica. The “Arctic rhino” lived about 23 million years ago, during the Early Miocene and is most closely related to other rhino species that thrived in Europe millions of years earlier. The scientific paper describing this new species, named Epiatheracerium itjilik [eet-jee-look], was published today in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. “Today…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP leadership contenders have first face-to-face meeting ahead of French debate

October 29, 2025 49

By David Baxter Three of the five NDP leadership candidates had their first face-to-face encounter, which…

Read more
National News

B.C. presses its case ahead of Cowichan land meeting

October 29, 2025 51

By Wolfgang Depner The British Columbia government hasn’t yet filed its grounds for appealing against the…

Read more