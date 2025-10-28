National News
Fate of Hydro-Québec settlement with Labrador Innu unknown after too few people vote

October 28, 2025 183 views

The future of a reconciliation proposal between Hydro-Québec and Innu in Labrador is unknown after a ratification vote didn’t see enough people cast a ballot. A spokesperson for the Innu Nation says more than 50 per cent of eligible voters in both Innu communities in Labrador — Sheshatshiu and Natuashish — had to weigh in on the draft deal. Donna Paddon says voter turnout was good in Natuashish but did not meet the threshold in Sheshatshiu. The Innu Nation’s board of directors will meet and determine what happens next. The agreement in principle would end a 2020 lawsuit launched by the Innu Nation seeking compensation from the utility for building and operating the Churchill Falls hydroelectric station in traditional Innu territory. Hydro-Québec also agreed to make annual payments over 16…

