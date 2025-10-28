National News
ticker

Port of Churchill owners reviewing policy that put Northern Indigenous businesses last

October 28, 2025 206 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Arctic Gateway Group, the company that owns Manitoba’s Port of Churchill, says it’s reviewing a policy that put Northern Indigenous Businesses last in its Request for Proposal evaluation criteria. The under review policy in question listed preferences for Indigenous businesses to work with the port, where growing investment is opening Hudson’s Bay and the Northwest Passage as an increasingly important trade route. Indigenous business from Churchill, Manitoba were listed first in preference, non-Indigenous business in Churchill second, 29 Manitoba First Nations along with Indigenous suppliers from 10 municipalities third, and non-Indigenous suppliers from those First Nations and Municipalities fourth. Northern Indigenous businesses were listed fifth, with the preferences list labelled using the letters A to E. The policy does not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP leadership contenders have first face-to-face meeting ahead of French debate

October 29, 2025 49

By David Baxter Three of the five NDP leadership candidates had their first face-to-face encounter, which…

Read more
National News

B.C. presses its case ahead of Cowichan land meeting

October 29, 2025 51

By Wolfgang Depner The British Columbia government hasn’t yet filed its grounds for appealing against the…

Read more