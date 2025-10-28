Port of Churchill owners reviewing policy that put Northern Indigenous businesses last

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Arctic Gateway Group, the company that owns Manitoba’s Port of Churchill, says it’s reviewing a policy that put Northern Indigenous Businesses last in its Request for Proposal evaluation criteria. The under review policy in question listed preferences for Indigenous businesses to work with the port, where growing investment is opening Hudson’s Bay and the Northwest Passage as an increasingly important trade route. Indigenous business from Churchill, Manitoba were listed first in preference, non-Indigenous business in Churchill second, 29 Manitoba First Nations along with Indigenous suppliers from 10 municipalities third, and non-Indigenous suppliers from those First Nations and Municipalities fourth. Northern Indigenous businesses were listed fifth, with the preferences list labelled using the letters A to E. The policy does not…