Councillor says Cowichan title ruling saw bank deny financing for $100M B.C. project

By Nono Shen and Wolfgang Depner A Richmond, B.C., councillor says a company based in the city has been refused financing for what she says is a $100 million project because of uncertainty over their site due to the Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title ruling. Coun. Alexa Loo said the company, which she wouldn’t name, is now working with the provincial government to get the certainty it needs to go ahead with what she described as a manufacturing facility in the title area. “This company, they had a deal already in place with one of the major banks to finance their project,” Loo said in an interview on Wednesday, identifying the potential lender as National Bank. She said the company already owns land for the planned facility in the Cowichan area…