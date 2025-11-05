Finance office now has access to online portal

Six Nations approved a motion authorizing the Chief Financial Officer to access Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)’s online portal. Jennifer Court, CFO, was granted full access to Six Nations Elected Council’s CRA account at the October 20 General Finance meeting. Court discovered that a previous motion earlier in the year had granted offline rather than online access. Court told SNEC online access is necessary to ensure the finance department can receive up-to-date documentation and manage accounts efficiently, especially during mail disruptions like the Canada Post strike. “It was very challenging to get the access online,” Court said. “Several phone calls were made into the CRA, multiple hours on hold trying to find the information. And essentially, when I got a hold of them, they said, ‘well, somebody needs to authorize you…
