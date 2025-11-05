Local News
Elected Chief says she is keeping eye on future projects

November 5, 2025 63 views

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill says she continues federal and intergovernmental engagement and local community participation during her update at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on October 28. Hill said she remains active on several files affecting Six Nations, including ongoing discussions with federal and provincial ministries on policy, infrastructure, and governance matters. From October 20 to 22, Hill attended the Iroquois Caucus meeting in Akwesasne, along with Councillor Greg Frazer. The caucus discussions focused on internal administration, harvesting, fire and emergency services, and land management. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu was unable to attend in person, but Northern Affairs and Indigenous Services Canada Regional Director Michael Laverne participated virtually. Hill said she raised several Six Nations concerns with federal representatives, including land management, membership,…

