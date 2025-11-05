SNEC Cannabis Commission changes faces again

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has once again replaced the leadership of the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC), marking the second time in four years that the oversight body has been restructured. In a statement dated October 6 and released publicly on October 31, SNEC announced the appointment of Leslie Powless as the new Chair of the SNCC and Kim Frazer as a Commissioner. In addition, Councillor Alaina VanEvery and Carole Lesley Greene have agreed to sit with the Commission until a full complement of commissioners is appointed. SNEC stated that all current SNCC Commissioners have been removed “effective immediately” due to what Council described as a failure to meet obligations under the Six Nations of the Grand River Cannabis Law, corporate bylaws, and the Memorandum of Understanding between…