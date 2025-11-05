Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council approves new housing loan signers

November 5, 2025 56 views

Six Nations Senior executive team will now be able to sign housing loans, but their approved spending limit won’t change. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved an increase to the signing authority for senior administration, raising the spending limit to $350,000 for housing loans while maintaining a $300,000 limit for all other expenditures at the General Finance meeting on October 20. Jennifer Court, Chief Financial Officer, presented a recommendation to update the financial management policy to address delays in processing housing loans. Court explained that both she and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tracy Brant currently hold the authority to incur expenses up to $300,000, but housing loan amounts exceeding that limit required additional Council approval, slowing the process. “This has caused some delays in processing those loans in a timely…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Forget the witches, U.S. President Trump appearing at Turtle Island News’ annual Haunted Porch was enough to startle this little one back into mom’s arms!
Local News

It was scary! It was spooky! It was Six Nations halloween!

November 5, 2025 54

Read more
Local News

MCFN human rights case could lay foundation for First Nations education claims

November 5, 2025 58

By Carly McHugh Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) human rights hearing into…

Read more