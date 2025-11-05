Local News
Future unclear about rural Canada Post outlets serving First Nations

November 5, 2025 61 views

By Carly McHugh Writer Hundreds of post offices in rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities throughout Canada—including Six Nations—are now facing the possibility of potential closure. The move comes after the federal government lifted a protective moratorium that has been in place for more than 30 years. On Sept. 25, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Joel Lightbound, announced plans to restructure Canada Post’s current model, in an effort to rectify its financial losses and update its services. The recommendations for change included moving non-urgent mail by ground instead of air, lifting the moratoriums on community mailbox (CMB) conversions and rural post offices, and increasing the stamp rate for items at the post office. Lightbound also stressed the importance of protecting services in rural, remote and Indigenous communities…

