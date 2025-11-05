Haudenosaunee deer harvest underway

The 14th annual Haudenosaunee deer harvest on Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) area lands began this week. The hunts are being held under the Nanfan Treaty. The Haudenosaunee Wildlife and Habitat Authority (HWHA) and the HCA meet annually to address any issues and have reached a Specific Agreement for the 2025 season. The hunt is based on the existing Protocol to address the Treaty Rights of the Haudenosaunee on HCA-owned lands. Deer harvesting for the 2025 season will be conducted in two areas of the Dundas Valley Conservation Area. For November and December 2025, harvesting will occur concurrently on HCA-owned lands between November 3 and December 4, 2025. The number of deer to be harvested is limited to 60 deer. Hamilton Police Services, the City of Hamilton municipal law enforcement and…