Local News
ticker

Six Nations Police charge two with drug trafficking related charges

November 5, 2025 60 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit investigation has resulted in police seizing bulk cocaine, oxycodone and laying trafficking charges. Six Nations Police executed warrants Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as part of a drug trafficking investigation at residence on Fourth Line near Cayuga Road. As a result of the Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrants five persons were arrested and taken into custody, two of which had outstanding warrants with Six Nations Police. One individual was released from police custody unconditionally. A search was conducted resulting in the seizure of bulk cocaine, oxycodone, currency, a cell phone and drug packaging materials. As a result of the investigation, Robbe Beaver, 50, and Mackenzie Bomberry-Whitlow, 24, both of Ohsweken were arrested and charged with: Possession for the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Forget the witches, U.S. President Trump appearing at Turtle Island News’ annual Haunted Porch was enough to startle this little one back into mom’s arms!
Local News

It was scary! It was spooky! It was Six Nations halloween!

November 5, 2025 54

Read more
Local News

MCFN human rights case could lay foundation for First Nations education claims

November 5, 2025 58

By Carly McHugh Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) human rights hearing into…

Read more