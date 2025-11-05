Local News
Six Nations Elected Council updating community plan

November 5, 2025 54 views

Six Nations will explore options for updating the community’s 2019 Community Plan. The Lands and Resources, Wealth and Economy Committee brought forward a resolution at the October 28 General Council meeting and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to look into funding and resources to update the plan as well as hire both a community planner and land use planner. The Comprehensive Community plan, developed in 2019 guides development, land use, and community priorities across the territory. Councillor Alaina VanEvery said that while the plan is a “living document,” it has not been updated since 2019, and an update would help ensure Six Nations’ interests are reflected in future decision-making. Particularly as the community prepares for upcoming land claim litigation in 2026. Councillor Dayle Bomberry raised the question…

