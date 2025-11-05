MCFN human rights case could lay foundation for First Nations education claims

By Carly McHugh Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) human rights hearing into whether the federal government is upholding it educational equality for First Nation children has begun. The hearing began at MCFN last week . The hearing will address the long-standing systemic underfunding and inequity of education for First Nations children. The case opened before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to take place over 15 days. By bringing it before the tribunal, the MCFN aims to ensure the federal government upholds its obligations to ensure First Nations students in Ontario have access to the same quality of education and educational funding as other children in Canada. “For far too long, First Nations students have faced barriers that no child…