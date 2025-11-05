Local News
ticker

MCFN human rights case could lay foundation for First Nations education claims

November 5, 2025 57 views

By Carly McHugh Writer The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) human rights hearing into whether the federal government is upholding it educational equality for First Nation children has begun. The hearing began at MCFN last week . The hearing will address the long-standing systemic underfunding and inequity of education for First Nations children. The case opened before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to take place over 15 days. By bringing it before the tribunal, the MCFN aims to ensure the federal government upholds its obligations to ensure First Nations students in Ontario have access to the same quality of education and educational funding as other children in Canada. “For far too long, First Nations students have faced barriers that no child…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Forget the witches, U.S. President Trump appearing at Turtle Island News’ annual Haunted Porch was enough to startle this little one back into mom’s arms!
Local News

It was scary! It was spooky! It was Six Nations halloween!

November 5, 2025 54

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council updating community plan

November 5, 2025 54

Six Nations will explore options for updating the community’s 2019 Community Plan. The Lands and Resources,…

Read more