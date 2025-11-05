Police training program opens in Cornwall

By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader CORNWALL – The provincial government has expanded its Basic Constable Training program to a temporary site located at the DEV Centre in Cornwall. The move is to add more new recruits to Ontario’s police services faster. “By expanding training this fall in Cornwall, our government is supporting police services and their recruitment efforts, ensuring they have the additional constables needed to protect our communities,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. The expansion will train 121 additional recruits for this intake window, increasing the total police recruits to 641 this fall. Police recruits, whether for a municipal or the Ontario Provincial Police, are normally trained at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer. “By expanding basic constable training, our government is adding more…