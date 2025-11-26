National News
ticker

Calls for grizzly hunts to return to Western Canada oversimplify a complex ecological issue

November 26, 2025 203 views

By Tandeep Sidhu and Lacee O’Neil Highly publicized grizzly bear attacks have ignited calls to reopen grizzly trophy hunts across Western Canada. The most recent push came from the B.C. Wildlife Federation, a conservation and hunting advocacy organization that called for a hunting season on grizzlies after a bear attacked a group of schoolchildren in Bella Coola, B.C., leaving two people critically injured and two others seriously hurt. The federation made the call while the circumstances of the attack were still unknown. Conservation officers now believe the attack involved a grizzly sow and her cubs. This does not dismiss or mitigate the traumatic nature of the incident, but it raises questions about why the federation would amplify this call during the early stages of an investigation. Amid calls for British…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario’s repeal of emissions target looms over landmark climate case

November 26, 2025 148

By Jordan Omstead Ontario’s repeal of its own emissions targets is an 11th hour attempt to…

Read more
National News

‘Expenditures exceed revenues’: Grand Erie school board reports $3.7-million deficit

November 26, 2025 205

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A school board in Brant has…

Read more