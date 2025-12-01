BC Coastal First Nations vow to fight pipeline pact

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Coastal First Nations are vowing to use every legal tool to stop the proposed Alberta-to-BC pipeline deal and tanker ban changes. Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative and elected chief of the Heiltsuk Nation, said in a news conference that her nations “cannot support and will not support” the pipeline agreement signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that would see bitumen shipped from Alberta’s oilsands to BC’s northwest coast. In a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the federal government has agreed to pause its oil and gas emissions cap and loosen clean-energy rules in Alberta. It might even consider restructuring the federal tanker ban to allow bitumen tankers off BC’s coast —…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice