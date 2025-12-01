National News
Former Chief files judicial review over Blueberry River First Nations election

December 1, 2025 269 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The saga surrounding Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) had another wrinkle this week. Former Chief Judy Desjarlais filed another judicial review regarding the four councillors recently the subject of a separate review by BRFN Elders Clarence and Joe Apsassin. Desjarlais latest judicial review, filed on Wednesday, November 26th, concerns the date of an election – which councillors Wayne Yahey, Troy Wolf, Shelley Gauthier, and Sherry Dominic had previously announced as taking place in January. A legal document alleges the decision to push forth for an election date was contrary to BRFN election bylaws, and “without jurisdiction, unreasonable, unfair, through a closed mind, in bad faith, for an improper purpose and/or otherwise unlawful.” Desjarlais claims in the filing…

