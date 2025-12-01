National News
First Nations call for protected area as Doug Ford signs Ring of Fire deal

December 1, 2025 406 views

By Fatima Syed Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement with the last of three First Nations along Ontario’s proposed road to the Ring of Fire last week, promising it would “change lives.” But the announcement comes as neighbouring nations urge the premier to balance his priorities with environmental protection and addressing long-standing issues in their communities. Marten Falls First Nation — a small fly-in Anishinaabe community approximately 400 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay — signed the agreement with the Ontario government on Nov. 27 to help manifest a more prosperous future, the chief said. Ford’s Progressive Conservatives will give the nation $39.5 million to address local infrastructure issues in exchange for Marten Falls submitting its environmental assessment for the 184-kilometre road to the Ring of Fire by Feb. 20….

