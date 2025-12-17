Six Nations police, firefighters and ambulance services were all on hand Friday on Chiefswood Road in front of the Iroquois Village Plaza stopping traffic, but not for tickets, instead they were giving out a bit of Christmas Cheer, handing out Tim’s Cards and promoting safety over the holidays. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)…
