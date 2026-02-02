Transportable nuclear power plants pitched for the Arctic by early-2030s

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Build nuclear power plants in the south and ship them by boat to the Arctic. That’s the idea Prodigy Clean Energy has studied over the past two years, thanks to a $2.75-million research grant from the federal government. “If there is a willing community in Nunavut today, Prodigy could deliver the power plant by early 2030s,” said Lori-Anne Ramsay, chief business development officer at Prodigy Clean Energy. Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) said it’s curious about the technology as a way to reduce carbon emissions. But the Nunavut utility isn’t ready to invest just yet. “QEC has been following transportable nuclear technology closely as a potential long-term option,” said Mariana Barney Guardado, communications manager for QEC. “While it remains years away…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice