West Point chief fights for more funding

February 2, 2026 115 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North During the 2026 Dene National Assembly, held from Jan. 20-22 in Fort Good Hope, West Point First Nation Chief Devon Felker voiced his concerns regarding inadequate funding for his community of less than 100 people. “It was amazing. Everybody had smiles on their faces when they noticed that it was me who had a resolution on the table,” said Felker, 26. “I heard nothing but great things from all the chiefs around the table, and the delegates. They said that they agree that West Point has been far behind in the past, and this resolution could possibly help our nation further itself.” Despite the positive reception during the assembly, Felker feels that his community is being forgotten by the nearby much…

