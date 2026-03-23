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Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years threatens dam, prompts evacuations as more rain looms

March 23, 2026 51 views

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher And Audrey Mcavoy HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii endures its worst flooding in more than 20 years, officials are urging people in hard-hit areas to “LEAVE NOW.” The warning early Saturday came after heavy rains fell on soil already saturated by downpours from a winter storm a week ago. Still more rain was expected during the weekend, officials said. Muddy floodwaters smothered vast stretches of Oahu’s North Shore, a community world-renowned for its big-wave surfing. Raging waters lifted homes and cars and prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu. Authorities cautioned that a 120-year-old dam could fail. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning early Saturday with light to moderate showers expected to turn heavy in some places. Gov. Josh Green said…

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