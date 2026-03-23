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The great potato giveaway: Métis society looks to distribute 55,000 lbs of potatoes

March 23, 2026 35 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Amid a snowfall on the first day of spring, locals in Fort St. John gathered around Fort St. John Métis Society offices to get their hands on potatoes. It is part of the society’s work with the Second Harvest donations program, a food rescue group which redirects unsold surplus food to local non-profit organizations, according to its website. Initially, the haul of spuds which came all the way from a Saskatchewan farm was as much as 55,000 lbs of potatoes, of which Chetwynd residents took 10,000 lbs to distribute to the district. Fort St. John Métis Society president, Alana Copeland, spoke to Energeticcity.ca about the large amount, which is being stored at Surerus Pipeline’s warehouses. “We got…

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