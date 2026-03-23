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Regional chair highlights transit, housing, and innovation in Brock presentation

March 23, 2026 27 views

By Darryl Knight, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper Regional priorities ranging from housing and transit to economic development and public safety were outlined during a recent update delivered to Brock Township. At council’s meeting on Monday, March 9, Regional Chair John Henry presented Brock councillors with the annual Regional Municipality of Durham update, offering a broad overview of major initiatives and the region’s long-term vision. Mr. Henry highlighted the region’s 10-year strategic plan, which focuses on building strong communities, supporting economic growth and ensuring regional services keep pace with population increases across Durham. “Durham Region continues to grow, and with that growth comes both opportunity and responsibility,” said Mr. Henry. “Our strategic plan is about making sure we build communities that are connected, inclusive and sustainable for generations…

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