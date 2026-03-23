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Port Moody backs Indigenous housing resolution headed to UBCM

March 23, 2026 27 views

By Patrick Penner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tri-Cities Dispatch Port Moody council has unanimously endorsed a resolution from the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA) calling on the province to establish an Indigenous-led housing alliance aimed at tackling homelessness and housing instability for Indigenous people living off-reserve. The motion was approved March 10 following a delegation from AHMA communications and justice studies staffer, Kelly Moon, who asked the city to support the proposal as it advances toward the 2026 Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) convention. The resolution urges the province to create an Indigenous-led, cross-sector housing alliance bringing together senior representatives from housing, health, justice, and social services, alongside Indigenous housing providers and municipalities. Moon told council AHMA’s members already play a major role in providing housing across the province, but…

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