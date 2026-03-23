Chartrand speaks at Portage meeting on MMF investments

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) President David Chartrand has pledged new provincial investments in Portage la Prairie, including a daycare centre, pharmacy, housing and a permanent building for the local government, as the federation prepares for a historic “changemaker” year. Speaking to a crowd of approximately 150 citizens at a Portage Local meeting on March 18, Chartrand said the MMF is scouting locations in the city for a new hub. He noted that the federation is being strategic about the purchase to avoid price gouging. “Without a doubt, we’re coming to invest here in Portage la Prairie for the local and also for daycare centres,” Chartrand said, adding that the city’s Red River Métis community shows a “united front” that gives…



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