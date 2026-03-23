Amanda Lathlin, the first First Nations woman elected to Manitoba’s legislature, dies

A member of Manitoba’s government caucus and the first First Nations woman elected to the province’s legislature has died. The Manitoba NDP Caucus says in a statement Saturday that Amanda Lathlin, who represented the northern riding of The Pas—Kameesak, died at 49 after taking a leave of absence last month due to health issues. The statement says Lathlin was a former band councillor for Opaskwayak Cree Nation and in 2015 became the first First Nations woman ever elected to the legislature. It says she worked to advance legislation extending paid leave for mothers recovering from miscarriages and improving access to sexual assault care in northern communities. A cause of death was not given in the statement. Premier Wab Kinew says Lathlin helped pave the way for other Indigenous women to…
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