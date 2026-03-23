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Lake Huron expected to drop one foot below long-term average

March 23, 2026 49 views

By Jacqueline M. St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor MANITOULIN—The shoreline tells the truth long before policy reports do. Walk the beaches of Manitoulin in early spring and you begin to see it: the lake pulled back just a little farther from the rocks, docks stretching a few boards longer into the water, shoals rising where boaters remember deeper channels. It is not dramatic. Not yet. According to the US Corps of Army Engineers, Lake Huron is expected to be four to seven inches below last year’s levels and 11 to 12 inches below its long-term average. The latest monthly water level bulletin from the Canadian Hydrographic Service, part of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, shows the Lake Michigan–Huron system—hydrologically one lake—sitting low in its long-term seasonal average…

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