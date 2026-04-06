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Potlotek shut down main road in Cape Breton following cannabis raid, RCMP abandon police vehicles

April 6, 2026 158 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A group of RCMP officers abandoned their vehicles in Potlotek First Nation and walked out with rifles and guns in full view Thursday morning after women in the tiny Cape Breton community blocked police cars following a raid at a cannabis store. Police executed a search warrant at the Sikku Shop at 7 a.m. and rammed in the steel door causing windows to break. They later removed the door, some windows, and signage on buildings. A U-Haul truck was filled with product, coolers and a debit machine. Women flooded the area outside the dispensary early in the morning and put their cars or stood in front of the police vehicles so they couldn’t leave. There were at least eight marked…

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