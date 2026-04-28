National News
ticker

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault

April 28, 2026 76 views

By Jessica Hill LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge sentenced “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse on Monday to life in prison for sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls. A jury had previously convicted him of 13 charges, mostly related to sexual assault of three women. Accusers and their families told Judge Jessica Peterson they continue to suffer from the trauma caused by Chasing Horse, 49, and struggle with their faith after he exploited his position as a spiritual leader. “There is no way to get back the youth, the childhood loss, my first time, my first kiss, the graduation I never got to have,” said Corena Leone-LaCroix, who was 14 when Chasing Horse assaulted her. “The life that little girl could have lived has been taken from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations being warned fraudsters are targeting Indigenous organizations

April 28, 2026 61

By Alex Murray Writer The Treaty Three Police Service (TTPS) warned fraudsters are targeting First Nations…

Read more
National News

LNG pipeline project through ‘pristine wilderness’ faces B.C. court challenges

April 28, 2026 70

By Darryl Greer A Gitxsan Nation hereditary chief is challenging the B.C. government’s decision to allow…

Read more