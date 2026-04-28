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Intimate partner-related deaths in B.C. ‘overwhelmingly preventable,’ report says

April 28, 2026 75 views

By Brieanna Charlebois A death review panel convened by British Columbia’s chief coroner says 135 deaths they studied in relation to intimate partner violence were “overwhelmingly preventable.” The deaths occurred between 2016 and 2024 over 107 attacks and included current and former intimate partners, family members, friends and the killers themselves. Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, the chief coroner, told a news conference Monday that the report highlights the action required to prevent future deaths and improve safety for those experiencing intimate partner violence. “It was found that in the months and the years leading to their deaths, individuals had contact with health care, police, community support services and other public systems,” he said of the report. “The warning signs were present, yet response systems were unco-ordinated, overburdened or unable to respond…

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