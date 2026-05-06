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Algonquin Park opening delayed: 187 reservations cancelled as park remains under ice

May 6, 2026 208 views

By Rebecca Hudescu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, muskokaregion.com Algonquin Park has delayed its opening due to lingering ice on lakes. Originally set to open on April 24, the park is now aiming to welcome campers in early May. In a social media post, Friends of Algonquin Park said the opening of Achray, Kiosk Campground and Tea Lake Campground has been delayed to May 1. Opening for Brent, both for day use and campground, is delayed until May 8. A portion of Cedar Lake’s backcountry has delayed opening through Brent access point. Dave Hunt, market development specialist of Ontario Parks, said Algonquin Park is experiencing early spring conditions leading to persistent ice and about 50 per cent snow ground coverage in forests. There are 187 reservations that have been impacted by…

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