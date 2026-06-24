National News
ticker

Jason Baerg bridges Indigenous fashion and visual art worlds

June 24, 2026 116 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com It’s been an exciting spring for Cree-Métis artist Jason Baerg, whose newest immersive exhibition of visual art is titled aen nistwayr mayshkotoonikayhk/First Story. Its launch in May at A Space Gallery in Toronto at 401 Richmond Street West was presented at the same time his multidisciplinary clothing designs were showcased at Fashion Art Toronto and the Textile Museum of Canada. Baerg is a visual creator, curator and educator who has pushed the boundaries of Indigenous art in exhibitions around the globe. aen nistwayr mayshkotoonikayhk/First Story runs until July 11. First Story celebrates the healing power of shared family narratives and the deep connections and continuity between memory and place and honours the matriarchs in Baerg’s mother’s family. It takes inspiration from a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Norman Bernard acclaimed as Wagmatcook chief

June 24, 2026 94

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Wagmatcook First Nation Chief Norman Bernard…

Read more
National News

Some Fête nationale celebrations cancelled as police probe deadly Montreal shooting

June 24, 2026 95

By The Canadian Press A Montreal neighbourhood is grieving three people killed this week in a…

Read more