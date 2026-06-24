Jason Baerg bridges Indigenous fashion and visual art worlds

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com It’s been an exciting spring for Cree-Métis artist Jason Baerg, whose newest immersive exhibition of visual art is titled aen nistwayr mayshkotoonikayhk/First Story. Its launch in May at A Space Gallery in Toronto at 401 Richmond Street West was presented at the same time his multidisciplinary clothing designs were showcased at Fashion Art Toronto and the Textile Museum of Canada. Baerg is a visual creator, curator and educator who has pushed the boundaries of Indigenous art in exhibitions around the globe. aen nistwayr mayshkotoonikayhk/First Story runs until July 11. First Story celebrates the healing power of shared family narratives and the deep connections and continuity between memory and place and honours the matriarchs in Baerg’s mother’s family. It takes inspiration from a…



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