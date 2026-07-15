Ogwadeni:deo Celebrates End of School Year At Annual Foam Party

By Alex Murray School’s not truly out at Six Nations of the Grand River until the youngsters get to frolic around Ogwadeni:deo’s annual end of school year Foam Party. Hosted in the parking lot in front of Ogwadeni:deo for the second year running, over 100 community members and Six Nations youth came out for the event on a scorching hot Friday evening on July 10. Ogwadeni:deo community development worker and lead organizer for the Foam Party Brianne Cavan said it’s an opportunity for the kids to “let loose” after a long school year. “It’s an end of school party, so it’s for the kids to let loose after getting out of school,” Cavan told Turtle Island News as youngsters zipped around her carrying big smiles and lacrosse sticks and beach…



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