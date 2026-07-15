Local News
Slider

Ogwadeni:deo Celebrates End of School Year At Annual Foam Party

July 15, 2026 211 views
Okay Summer here we come! Ogwadeni:deo sent students off to a fun summer after a day of playing, dancing and partying in several feet of bubbly suds!. (Photo by Alex Murray. See more page 5 )

By Alex Murray School’s not truly out at Six Nations of the Grand River until the youngsters get to frolic around Ogwadeni:deo’s annual end of school year Foam Party. Hosted in the parking lot in front of Ogwadeni:deo for the second year running, over 100 community members and Six Nations youth came out for the event on a scorching hot Friday evening on July 10. Ogwadeni:deo community development worker and lead organizer for the Foam Party Brianne Cavan said it’s an opportunity for the kids to “let loose” after a long school year. “It’s an end of school party, so it’s for the kids to let loose after getting out of school,” Cavan told Turtle Island News as youngsters zipped around her carrying big smiles and lacrosse sticks and beach…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange, prompts air quality alerts across Ontario

July 15, 2026 64

By Kathryn Mannie Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is drifting south and choking the skies…

Read more
National News

Feds announce new members of Senate appointments advisory board

July 15, 2026 58

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the…

Read more